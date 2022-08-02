Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $334,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Stories

