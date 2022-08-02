Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Service Co. International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

