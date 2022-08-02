SFE Investment Counsel Has $402,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STM opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

