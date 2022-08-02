SFE Investment Counsel Has $818,000 Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 162,638 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.23% of Mesabi Trust worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

MSB opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

