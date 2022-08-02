SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $201,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,826,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

