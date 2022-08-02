SFE Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 11,886 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

