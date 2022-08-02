SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in July

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of SFS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Stock Performance

SFS Group stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

