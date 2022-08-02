Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for about 3.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.79% of General American Investors worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $4,592,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Spencer Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565 over the last ninety days. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Profile

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

(Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

