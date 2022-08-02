Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

EHI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 102,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

