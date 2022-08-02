Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,990. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

