Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHEL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,905.44.

SHEL stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

