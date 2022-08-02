Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Declines By 23.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. 1,664,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $37.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

