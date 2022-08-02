Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 20.3%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 8,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,080. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

