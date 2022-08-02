Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 20.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Celtic stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

