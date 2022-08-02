Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 20.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Celtic stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
Celtic Company Profile
