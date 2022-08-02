Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 33.3%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

