Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Grows By 38.5%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

