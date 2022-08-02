Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 29.2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

DLPN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

