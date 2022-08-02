Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 29.2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
DLPN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.29.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
