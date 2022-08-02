Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Declines By 21.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.