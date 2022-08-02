Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expands By 28.6%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ENS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.