Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Drops By 30.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 117,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

