Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Drops By 30.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 117,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
