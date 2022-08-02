Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Declines By 29.4%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.52. 5,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 7.73 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.53 and a 200 day moving average of 11.19.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.10. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 140.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.73.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

