Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Decreases By 17.9%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.9 days.

Extendicare Trading Down 4.0 %

Extendicare stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.