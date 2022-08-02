Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 35.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Up 10.8 %

FTMDF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.