Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 35.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.8 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Up 10.8 %
FTMDF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
