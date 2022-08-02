Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Declines By 17.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 11,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.