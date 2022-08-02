Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Declines By 17.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Insmed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 11,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
