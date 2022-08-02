Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Expands By 37.8%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,384. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

