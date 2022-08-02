Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Decreases By 25.2%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Stock Up 2.5 %

IPW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 38,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Institutional Trading of iPower

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. iPower had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the first quarter valued at $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.