Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Declines By 34.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

KBAGF stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

