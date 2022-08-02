Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Declines By 34.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
KBAGF stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
