Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Increases By 20.0%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Kubient alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,836. Kubient has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

About Kubient

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.