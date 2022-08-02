Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Decreases By 31.7%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

