Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Declines By 27.6%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Model Performance Acquisition Stock Performance

Model Performance Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. Model Performance Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

