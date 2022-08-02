Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Declines By 27.6%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Model Performance Acquisition Stock Performance
Model Performance Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. Model Performance Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model Performance Acquisition (MPACW)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Model Performance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model Performance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.