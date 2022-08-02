Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Declines By 22.5%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nephros Stock Performance

Nephros stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 55,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEPH shares. Benchmark downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

