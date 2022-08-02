Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expands By 47.2%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LPRO opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

