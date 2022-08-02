Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expands By 47.2%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LPRO opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
