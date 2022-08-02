Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Grows By 30.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ORMP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 475,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.32. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

