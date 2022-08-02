Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declines By 22.8%

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Outfront Media Stock Up 0.6 %

OUT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 934,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,145. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

