Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Drops By 30.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAQCW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

