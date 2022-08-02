Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Expands By 36.2%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,931. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.