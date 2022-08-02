Short Interest in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Decreases By 24.9%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Developers LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the second quarter valued at $4,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Regis during the first quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Regis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,291 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Stock Performance

NYSE RGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 975,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,051. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

About Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative net margin of 24.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.