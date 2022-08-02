Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declines By 30.3%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 498,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
