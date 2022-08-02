Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Decreases By 24.2%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,680.0 days.
SanBio Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at 9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. SanBio has a fifty-two week low of 8.25 and a fifty-two week high of 16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.40.
About SanBio
