Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Decreases By 24.2%

Aug 2nd, 2022

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,680.0 days.

SanBio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at 9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. SanBio has a fifty-two week low of 8.25 and a fifty-two week high of 16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.40.

About SanBio

(Get Rating)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Further Reading

