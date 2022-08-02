Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Rises By 30.5%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHERF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,067. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading

