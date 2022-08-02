Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Expands By 22.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $22.96 on Tuesday, reaching $508.18. 3,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078. SMC has a 1-year low of $410.50 and a 1-year high of $744.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $518.00.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.