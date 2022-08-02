Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Expands By 22.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.
SMC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $22.96 on Tuesday, reaching $508.18. 3,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078. SMC has a 1-year low of $410.50 and a 1-year high of $744.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $518.00.
SMC Company Profile
