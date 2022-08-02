Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Grows By 21.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

