Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Grows By 21.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.
