Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Decreases By 18.1%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 876,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 305.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

