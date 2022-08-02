Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Decreases By 26.3%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SZC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

