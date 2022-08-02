Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Drops By 29.0%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

