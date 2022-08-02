Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 20.1%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
UBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,780. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
