Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 20.1%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.3 %

UBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,780. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.