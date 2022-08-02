Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Rises By 49.7%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.32. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

