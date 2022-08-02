Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rises By 40.0%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 374,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 318,997 shares of company stock worth $2,511,813. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.14. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOXX. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

