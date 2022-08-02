Short Interest in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Increases By 43.3%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Zendesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,236 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

