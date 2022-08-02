SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0435 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

